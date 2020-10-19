Analysts Expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Post -$0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,926,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,318,000 after buying an additional 1,488,535 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,659,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,171,000 after buying an additional 1,071,428 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $48,816,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,753,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,242,000 after buying an additional 714,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRNX opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $560.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

