Reviewing DermTech (DMTK) & Its Competitors

DermTech (NASDAQ: DMTK) is one of 37 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare DermTech to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get DermTech alerts:

50.1% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of DermTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DermTech and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech $3.36 million -$19.69 million -3.98 DermTech Competitors $847.25 million $39.63 million 78.01

DermTech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than DermTech. DermTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares DermTech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech -599.76% -69.48% -60.96% DermTech Competitors -152.71% -37.06% -21.66%

Risk & Volatility

DermTech has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for DermTech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 0 3 0 3.00 DermTech Competitors 265 901 1204 89 2.45

DermTech currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.60%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 10.13%. Given DermTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DermTech is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

DermTech competitors beat DermTech on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company is also developing non-melanoma skin cancer diagnostic and non-melanoma skin cancer risk assessment products. The company sells its products primarily to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.