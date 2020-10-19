Analysts Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Post $0.14 EPS

Brokerages expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. The Hackett Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $52.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.29 million.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $393.49 million, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.10%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

