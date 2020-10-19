Corvus Gold (KOR) and Its Competitors Financial Survey

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ: KOR) is one of 69 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Corvus Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold’s rivals have a beta of 0.99, indicating that their average share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Corvus Gold and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A -$12.10 million -24.90 Corvus Gold Competitors $1.34 billion $123.69 million 15.39

Corvus Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Corvus Gold and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Corvus Gold Competitors 731 2808 2605 94 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 18.23%. Given Corvus Gold’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corvus Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -89.27% -84.90% Corvus Gold Competitors -18.07% -11.10% -1.48%

Summary

Corvus Gold rivals beat Corvus Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

