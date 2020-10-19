Brokerages Expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to Post -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will report ($0.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Anterix reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Anterix had a negative net margin of 3,174.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million.

A number of research firms have commented on ATEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Anterix from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anterix from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 9,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $410,944.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 108,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 14,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $597,103.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 108,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,060 shares of company stock worth $2,371,043 in the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Anterix by 3.4% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,017,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,157,000 after buying an additional 166,421 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP grew its holdings in Anterix by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 807,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,617,000 after purchasing an additional 129,234 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Anterix by 22.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 644,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,241,000 after purchasing an additional 119,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anterix by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 639,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anterix by 22.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 34,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

ATEX stock opened at $35.75 on Monday. Anterix has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $57.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

