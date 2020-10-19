Zacks: Analysts Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.37. People’s United Financial posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.87 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $17.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,418.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 57.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

