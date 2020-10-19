CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) to post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 762.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CovenantLogisticsGroupInc ..

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $191.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.10 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVLG shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $313.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48.

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over nonroutine routes.

