Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
PAYC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Paycom Software from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $296.71.
NYSE:PAYC opened at $381.80 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $385.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 126.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.91.
In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $14,008,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,000 shares of company stock worth $137,884,150. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 396.8% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Paycom Software by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 7.8% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Paycom Software by 7.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
