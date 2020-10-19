Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Eversource Energy in a research report issued on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ES. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.24.

NYSE ES opened at $91.42 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,142 shares of company stock worth $2,245,115. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

