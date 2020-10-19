Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Exelon in a report released on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the energy giant will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXC. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.53.

Exelon stock opened at $42.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 386.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Exelon by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

