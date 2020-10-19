Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.
NYSE FCX opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 2.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 203,273 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 42,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,454 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.
Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.
