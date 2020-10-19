Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

FCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

NYSE FCX opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 2.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 203,273 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 42,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,454 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

