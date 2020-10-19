Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

FCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

NYSE FCX opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 2.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 203,273 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 42,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,454 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Earnings History and Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Eversource Energy Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share
Eversource Energy Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share
Exelon Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts
Exelon Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts
Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc
Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Parsley Energy Inc Reduced by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Parsley Energy Inc Reduced by Analyst
PPL Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share
PPL Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation Inc Increased by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation Inc Increased by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report