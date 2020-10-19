Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Parsley Energy Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parsley Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 15th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PE. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $10.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PE. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Parsley Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 570,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after buying an additional 225,721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 115,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,290,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after buying an additional 24,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $3,636,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,845,514.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200 over the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

