PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPL in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PPL’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.87.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62. PPL has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 134,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 224.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 106,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 73,896 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 418.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 65,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 591.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 429,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 367,066 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at about $678,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

