Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Increased by Analyst

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Investment analysts at B.Riley Securit boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRPL. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

PRPL opened at $31.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -240.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.59 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 123.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 66.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 51,105 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 20.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John A. Legg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $320,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,980 shares in the company, valued at $384,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $354,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,000 shares of company stock worth $6,052,430. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

