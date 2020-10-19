Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.05.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $57.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $69.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,081,000 after acquiring an additional 50,407 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,833,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,168,000 after buying an additional 32,030 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 925.7% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,612,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,619,000 after buying an additional 4,162,376 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $241,468,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 42.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,093,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,344,000 after buying an additional 928,495 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,653,374.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,387,495.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $8,879,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,285.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,298 shares of company stock worth $11,477,029 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

