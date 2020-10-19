Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

RBA opened at $64.11 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $65.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $389.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 15,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $929,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,318.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,789 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,565,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,251,000 after purchasing an additional 56,883 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.