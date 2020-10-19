Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Redfin Corp Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Redfin in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Redfin’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $213.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RDFN. BofA Securities lowered shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Redfin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.24.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $48.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Redfin has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.30 and a beta of 1.96.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $645,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,353.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $844,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,790,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,556,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 340,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,864. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.