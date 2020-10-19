Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Republic Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $93.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

In other news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,474,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $7,370,625.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,967,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 17.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 14,755.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

