Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC Raised by Analyst (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sensata Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ST. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Shares of ST stock opened at $47.29 on Monday. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $54.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 84.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,292,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $606,577,000 after buying an additional 2,080,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,921,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 255.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,346,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,609,000 after buying an additional 967,841 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 132,091.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 565,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after purchasing an additional 565,350 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 20.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,815,000 after purchasing an additional 482,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

