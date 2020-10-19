Analysts Issue Forecasts for STORE Capital Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of STORE Capital in a report issued on Friday, October 16th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STORE Capital’s FY2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.81 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

STOR opened at $27.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.97. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

In other STORE Capital news, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $99,910.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,058.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 106,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.