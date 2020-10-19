Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) Boosted by Analyst (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) in a report released on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABX. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) stock opened at C$36.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$37.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.11. Barrick Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$17.52 and a 52 week high of C$41.09. The company has a market cap of $64.62 billion and a PE ratio of 14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.61 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.86, for a total value of C$1,006,225.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,796.58. Also, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.46, for a total transaction of C$384,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,671,575.71.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

