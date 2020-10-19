Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $13.00 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, October 15th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $13.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%.

TRGP has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.

Shares of TRGP opened at $16.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $42.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SL Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $714,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 86,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 45,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

