Brokers Set Expectations for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.61 billion.

ABX has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) stock opened at C$36.34 on Monday. Barrick Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$17.52 and a twelve month high of C$41.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.46, for a total value of C$384,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,671,575.71. Also, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.86, for a total value of C$1,006,225.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,796.58.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

