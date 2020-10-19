Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) Issued By Oppenheimer

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$75.84 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$36.48 and a 52-week high of C$92.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$74.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.86.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.24, for a total transaction of C$2,191,024.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,681,787.72.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

