Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Issued By US Capital Advisors (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.48 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a report on Friday, June 26th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.17.

ENB opened at C$38.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of C$33.06 and a 52-week high of C$57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.75. The stock has a market cap of $78.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.34.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

