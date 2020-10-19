Desjardins Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG)

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.47.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$6.68 billion for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IAG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC upped their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$46.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.25. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a fifty-two week low of C$30.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

