US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP)

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tc Pipelines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Tc Pipelines’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.40.

TRP stock opened at C$56.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.05. Tc Pipelines has a one year low of C$47.05 and a one year high of C$76.58.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.13 billion.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

