Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Reduced by US Capital Advisors

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of TC Pipelines in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Pipelines’ FY2020 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.83 million. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 70.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCP. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James started coverage on TC Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE:TCP opened at $30.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.03. TC Pipelines has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 46.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 2.0% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 97,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the first quarter worth $71,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 84,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the second quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.