Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $4.45 Per Share

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the closed-end fund will earn $4.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ FY2020 earnings at $16.45 EPS.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.05 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.80.

VRTS opened at $164.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $166.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

In other news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $2,861,600.00. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 150,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 84,950 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

