Research Analysts Set Expectations for Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Texas Instruments in a report released on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

TXN opened at $153.12 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

