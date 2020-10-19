Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2021 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Waste Connections from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

TSE:WCN opened at C$137.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 175.50. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$100.55 and a 12 month high of C$141.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$134.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$128.68.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer James M. Little sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.58, for a total transaction of C$672,883.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at C$2,962,573.06.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

