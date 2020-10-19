US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – US Capital Advisors reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MMP. TD Securities began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.37.

NYSE:MMP opened at $36.72 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $65.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 82,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.