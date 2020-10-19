Community Bank System (CBU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.27 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Community Bank System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Community Bank System stock opened at $57.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.15. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $72.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 1,210 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $66,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Bank System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

