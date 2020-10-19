UniFirst (UNF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect UniFirst to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $191.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.04. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $217.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Get UniFirst alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total value of $226,312.71. Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $240,687.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,612 shares of company stock valued at $490,178. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.