American Campus Communities (ACC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.57 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Campus Communities to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $36.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $4,214,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at $15,037,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

