Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair analyst J. Garro expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million.

MDRX has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,614.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11,786.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.