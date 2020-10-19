Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair analyst J. Garro expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million.
Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44.
In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,614.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11,786.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.
