Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect Packaging Corp Of America to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Packaging Corp Of America to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PKG opened at $119.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $120.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.43. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.08.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

