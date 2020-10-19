William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moody’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $289.06 on Monday. Moody’s has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 39.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Moody’s by 105.1% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 64.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 42.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after buying an additional 48,074 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.