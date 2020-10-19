Hasbro (HAS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hasbro to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $87.60 on Monday. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $123.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Earnings History for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

