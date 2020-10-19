Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect Potlatchdeltic to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $181.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Potlatchdeltic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $45.71 on Monday. Potlatchdeltic has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 175.81 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BofA Securities lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James raised Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Earnings History for Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Community Bank System Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Community Bank System Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
UniFirst Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
UniFirst Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
American Campus Communities Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
American Campus Communities Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Packaging Corp Of America Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
Packaging Corp Of America Set to Announce Earnings on Monday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report