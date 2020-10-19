Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect Potlatchdeltic to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $181.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Potlatchdeltic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $45.71 on Monday. Potlatchdeltic has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 175.81 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BofA Securities lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James raised Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

