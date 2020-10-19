Colliers Secur. Weighs in on Heritage Global Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HGBL)

Heritage Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HGBL) – Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Heritage Global in a report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Colliers Secur. analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Heritage Global’s FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HGBL opened at $1.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Heritage Global has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $56.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Heritage Global had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 36.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 848,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $1,485,639.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,311,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,544,360.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ross Dove acquired 28,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $49,997.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,837,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,773.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 944,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,116. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services and the accounts receivable brokerage services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.