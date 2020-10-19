US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Cheniere Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.69). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.82.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $50.04 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $67.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 53.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 55.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 108.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 364.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,166 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $503,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,140.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

