Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Knowles in a report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Knowles’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Knowles alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

NYSE KN opened at $16.07 on Monday. Knowles has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Knowles had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,284.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 39.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,518,000 after purchasing an additional 850,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,183,000 after purchasing an additional 156,917 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,847,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,189,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 113.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 630,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 79,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.