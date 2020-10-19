Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Increased by Analyst

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly Clark’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.88.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $153.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.39.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.