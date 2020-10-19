US Capital Advisors Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $12.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.74, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,290,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,578,000 after buying an additional 348,095 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $333,656,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,415,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,196,000 after buying an additional 277,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 27.2% during the second quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,476,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,264,000 after buying an additional 2,669,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,123.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

