Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for KAR Auction Services, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 16th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

KAR has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of KAR opened at $16.96 on Monday. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 61.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 459,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 175,600 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 84.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 328,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 427.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 232,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 188,635 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

