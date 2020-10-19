Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fastly, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FSLY)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fastly in a research note issued on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). William Blair also issued estimates for Fastly’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fastly from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.77.

FSLY stock opened at $84.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.42. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.72.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $163,411.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 308,537 shares in the company, valued at $24,204,727.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $11,679,731.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at $48,189,583.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,015,786 shares of company stock valued at $173,814,004. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 6,880.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 17.6% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Earnings History and Estimates for Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Community Bank System Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Community Bank System Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
UniFirst Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
UniFirst Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
American Campus Communities Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
American Campus Communities Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Packaging Corp Of America Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
Packaging Corp Of America Set to Announce Earnings on Monday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report