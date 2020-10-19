Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fastly, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fastly in a research note issued on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). William Blair also issued estimates for Fastly’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fastly from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.77.

FSLY stock opened at $84.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.42. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.72.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $163,411.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 308,537 shares in the company, valued at $24,204,727.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $11,679,731.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at $48,189,583.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,015,786 shares of company stock valued at $173,814,004. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 6,880.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 17.6% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

