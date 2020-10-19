StepStone Group Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on October 26th (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group’s (NASDAQ:STEP) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, October 26th. StepStone Group had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $315,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During StepStone Group’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STEP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $26.25 on Monday. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $28.27.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

