Snowflake Inc.’s (NYSE:SNOW) Quiet Period Will End on October 26th

Snowflake’s (NYSE:SNOW) quiet period is set to end on Monday, October 26th. Snowflake had issued 28,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $3,360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $120.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.95.

Shares of SNOW opened at $242.52 on Monday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $319.00.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,579,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

