Outset Medical, Inc.’s (NYSE:OM) Quiet Period Set To Expire on October 26th

Outset Medical’s (NYSE:OM) quiet period will expire on Monday, October 26th. Outset Medical had issued 8,951,111 shares in its initial public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $241,679,997 based on an initial share price of $27.00. During Outset Medical’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Shares of OM opened at $48.05 on Monday. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.